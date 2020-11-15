BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson in Quarantine

Uk Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been to told to quarantine, according to Reports.

Boris Johnson is in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 56-year-old  had battled the deadly virus himself back in April and will continue to lead the government and lead the ongoing battle against the Covid-19 virus while isolating from Downing Street. A No 10 spokesman said he is not currently showing symptoms and is feeling well.

