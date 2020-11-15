Boxer Amir Khan’s £90K Mercedes a Write-Off after ‘aquaplaning’ on Motorway and Smashing into Central Barrier.

AMIR Khan has crashed his £90,000 Mercedes after losing control on the M6. The 33-year-old boxer stated the crash was “like being hit with a combo” when the Merc slid uncontrollably on the slippy highway and smashed right into a barrier. Posting on Instagram, Amir Khan stated the crash was like being ‘hit with a combo’.

Sharing the shocking pictures, the Bolton-born boxer wrote on Instagram: “Thank God everyone is safe. A scary experience. Car lost control on the motorway #aquaplane.”

It isn’t clear if there was a passenger in the vehicle with Khan at the time of the crash.

Khan has a formidable super-car collection and already owns a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador, a £233,000 Rolls Royce Phantom and a £65,000 Vary Rover. He additionally just lately revealed he was pondering spending £264,000 on one other Rolls Royce so as to add to his super-car stock. 5 years ago, he purchased a Mercedes S63, however, this crash seems to have concerned a brand his new Merc, the S350.

He has not fought since a win against Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia in July 2019 but still plans to return to the ring. Last month, Khan infuriated trolls by showing off his fleet of supercars on social media. The boxing champ moaned about it raining all the time after returning home from fancy trips to Dubai and Pakistan. He posted a video online of the downpours outside his £1.3million pad in Bolton, Lancs.

