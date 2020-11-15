Bird-brained house-breaker in Almeria City

POLICIA NACIONAL officers finally tracked down a thief who broke into an Almeria City apartment last January.

After the owners reported the theft of eight partridges, each in its own cage, from their terrace officers from the provincial Forensics Unit found that the intruder had climbed up from the street to steal the birds worth €1,000.

Presumably he had left the same way, they concluded.

Ten months later their investigations led to a 19-year-old who now faces breaking and entering charges.

