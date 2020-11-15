Benidorm model with Down’s syndrome receives prestigious award

BENIDORM model with Down’s syndrome receives prestigious US award

Marian Ávila, a 23-year-old model with Down’s syndrome who lives in Benidorm, has received the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy 2020 award. Ávila accepted the award online from Dever, Colorado in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 15.

Ávila shared the award with Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone in a virtual ceremony, ‘Be Beautiful, Be Yourself’, which raised funds for scientific research.

The model was recognised both for her illustrious career and for “using social networks to meet other people and gain visibility without prejudice or labels, and to help others.”

On September 8, 2018, she achieved the milestone of being the first Spanish model with Down syndrome to walk the runways of New York Fashion Week.

In an interview with the EFE agency shortly after learning about the award, Ávila said: “We can all fulfil our dreams.”

Ávila is the face of Levi’s current advertising campaign that advocates for diversity, and has also worked for the Spanish chain of department stores El Corte Inglés.

