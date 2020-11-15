THE Alfa Romeo Giulia range wins four awards at the 2020 Sport Auto Awards, snapping up four category wins in the German magazine’s top awards.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm won the “Serial production sedans/station wagons over €100,000” category for imported cars, with the Giulia Quadrifoglio being named the best-imported car in the “Serial production sedans/station wagons under €100,000” category, winning the award for the fourth year in a row!

The Giulia won the best-imported car in the “Serial production sedans/station wagons under €50,000” category and the Giulia Veloce was named the best-imported car among “Serial production sedans/station wagons under €75,000” category.

The new Giulia GTAm, which took 44.7 percent of the votes, is technically and conceptually inspired by the 1965 Giulia GTA, the “Gran Turismo Alleggerita” developed by Autodelta, and is equipped with an upgraded, now 540 hp version of the Alfa Romeo 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine, and is the most powerful road vehicle in the brand’s 110-year history.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio achieved a clear victory with 47.5 percent of the votes, the Giulia Veloce won with 39.4 percent of the votes, and the Giulia won its category with 45.0 percent of the votes.

