A Report Reveals Vegans have Twice as Much Sex as Meat Eaters and are more experimental in the bedroom.



The report concluded from the results of an online survey by IllicitEncounters.com, a popular dating website, has thrown up some very interesting statistics, discovering that meat-eaters have sex on average twice a week, whereas vegans were having sex on average four times a week, and that they were also inclined to be a lot more experimental in the bedroom as well.

Another finding in the report was that 84 percent of vegans claimed to be satisfied with their sex lives, and 58 percent describing themselves as ‘givers’, but only 59 percent of the meat-eaters were happy in the bedroom department, and only 35 percent said that they can be classified as ‘givers’.

-- Advertisement --



Jessica Leoni, a spokesperson for the dating website, commented, “Vegans are masters of seduction it would appear. Our statistics don’t lie, and vegans eat foods known for their aphrodisiac qualities such as ginseng and aniseed”.

Celebrity vegans include Sir Paul McCartney, Thandie Newton, Pamela Anderson, Ellie Goulding, and Joaquin Phoenix.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A Report Reveals Vegans Have Twice As Much Sex As Meat Eaters”.