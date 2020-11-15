A Place in The Sun filming in Orihuela Costa

TRAVEL show A Place in The Sun will be filming in the Orihuela Costa

If you fancy your fifteen minutes of fame, you may be in luck, as Channel 4’s iconic travel programme A Place in The Sun will be filming their latest episode on Monday, November 16 at 11am around the Hub at the Villamartin Plaza on Spain’s Orihuela Costa.

A Place in The Sun helps expats find their dream properties all around the world, and this week they are travelling to Costa Blanca South to search out the hottest properties in the area. The show typically has a segment where the host and the prospective buyers sit in a bar or cafe and have a chat about the properties they’ve seen.

Villamartin Plaza is a popular expat destination, with bars, restaurants and shops surrounding a picturesque central courtyard.

So if you decide to pop down to watch the action on Monday morning, make sure you get your glad rags on, because you never know, you might just end up on TV!

