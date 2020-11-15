53 new hotel projects registered in Malaga so far in 2020, despite the negative effects of the pandemic

Malaga’s Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration has registered projects for 53 new hotels, hostels and tourist establishments so far in 2020 – 3 more than 2019 – showing that, despite the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Costa del Sol is still a sought-after destination for tourists and investors alike.

Delegate for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Nuria Rodríguez, says there are some very interesting hotel projects underway in Malaga.

“When I meet with my team, we comment that, no matter how black clouds get on us, the sun in Malaga always rises. Investors and entrepreneurs know this and continue to bet on us.Last year we broke records and had fifty new projects. This year we are going through 53 new projects of hotels, hostels, tourist establishments. We see the light at the end of the tunnel. Investors know how to see the long term and we will come out, we will come out strengthened and we will bet on this quality and sustainable tourism”, he says.

