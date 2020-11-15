300,000 People Fled New York City Due To Coronavirus is has been Revealed.



In the last eight months, from March to October 2020, it has been reported that 300,000 New Yorkers have fled the city, between March and July.

An official, citing data provided by experts, said the main reasons for this mass exodus are the rising crime rate, economic hardship, local schooling concerns, and of course the pandemic, with the New York Post claiming that data given to them by the US Postal Service, showed that 295,103 people had sent in change of address forms, with the main destinations being Westchester, Long Island, and New Jersey, but that the total number of residents actually relocating is probably a lot higher when you take into consideration the real number of persons in each household.

-- Advertisement --



Scott Stringer, a spokesman for the tourism sector, in an interview with Market Watch, revealed tourism is down by 90 percent, saying, “In the midst of the pandemic, we are starting to realize that our 62 million annual tourist visitors will be no more in the short term. We haven’t lost our mojo as a city, but the pandemic has curbed what we can do to attract people from all over the world”.

Michael Hendrix, the director of state and local policy, at the Manhattan Institute, told The Post, “I think people are afraid, they’re afraid of catching a deadly virus, and they’re afraid of crime and other quality of life concerns. One thing we also hear is about trash and cleanliness of the city”.

A Manhattan Institute report revealed that 44 percent of people who were earning $100,000 or more annually had, during the past months, had considered moving from the city, going on, “More than half of high-income New Yorkers are working entirely from home, and nearly two-thirds believe that this will be the new normal for the city. Of those considering leaving New York City, 30 percent say that the possibility of working remotely makes it more likely that they will move”.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio is on record from August as labelling the fleeing residents “fairweather friends” but state Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has literally been begging the wealthy residents to stay.

New York City has recorded 24,100 deaths and more than 284,000 cases.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “300,000 People Fled New York City Due To Coronavirus”.