Young mum-of-two stabbed to death in street by neighbour

A young mum-of-two has been stabbed to death in the street by a neighbour with mental health issues, according to police.

The 23-year-old known as Camilla CV was stabbed three times in the street in El Campello at around 7.30am on Friday morning, November 13, as she was on her way to college.

The Colombian woman was taken to Sant Joan d’Alacant Hospital in a “very critical condition’ where she died of her injuries hours later.

A male Spanish neighbour, 28, who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia, allegedly lunged at her from behind and stabbed her in the shoulder, chest and face.

The Guardia Civil described it as a “brutal” attack.

Police sources said there was “no relationship between the aggressor and the victim” and a sexual motive has been ruled out.

Sant Joan d’Alacant Judicial Police have taken over the investigation.

El Campello Council is holding a minute’s silence today, Saturday November 14, at 12 noon in from of the town hall is an “act of rejection, protest, solidarity and condolences to family and friends.”

“The population is called to participate, with the request that the security measures for Covid-19 be maintained and mandatory use of a mask and social distancing are respected,” said the local authority.

