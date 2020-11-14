Watch: Massive landslide on Canary Island

WATCH: Massive landslide on La Gomera, one of Spain’s Canary Islands

Videos shot by several witnesses show a landslide on La Gomera caused by a massive collapse of part of a cliff on Saturday, November 14. The cliff face collapsed into the sea, burying the access road to Araga beach and the port of Valle Gran Rey, in the municipality of Vellehermoso. The area, popular with tourists, is frequently used by caravans and other vehicles to park, and the shocking videos show many cars completely disappearing from view under the raining debris.

Vídeo del increíble desprendimiento sucedido hoy en #LaGomera. Increíble. No se acerquen a la zona. Gracias

pic.twitter.com/YOdifqVwDj — Meteo_Tenerife🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇨 (@tenerife_meteo) November 14, 2020

Two GES helicopters from the 1-1-2 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES), Civil Guard, Local Police, Civil Protection and volunteer firefighters were on the scene, searching for any victims who may have been using the beach or become trapped in their cars.

The Red Cross Mountain Detachment Rescue team are being deployed as there are serious concerns that people may have suffered grave injuries from the falling rock.

The road between Vueltas and Argaga has been closed as parts of it are currently under a large amount of fallen rock and other debris.

