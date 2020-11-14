Vicar renews open-air market licences

VICAR town hall is renewing the 2021 licences for stalls at the open-air Sunday market.

Traders have until December 9 to renew existing permits or apply for possible vacancies, Vicar’s mayor Antonio Bonilla announced.

Applications are being carried out online, he explained, with 30 applications already received.

The market occupies a 1,600-square metre site, which was recently remodelled with improved infrastructure and more space to ensure adequate distancing between the 220 stalls.

“Strict health and safety measures have been place throughout the pandemic and will continue to be observed at the mercadillo to prevent outbreaks amongst stallholders and clients,” the mayor said.

