Valencian care homes register highest deaths since May

Valencian care homes register highest number of deaths since May

Care homes in Valencia have already registered more deaths this November than they did in May, with still 16 days left to go in the month. As of Saturday, November 14, 37 people in homes have died, compared to 26 in October. In addition, November 10 saw the wordt death toll in care facilities since April.

As of Friday, November 13 the Ministry of Health has taken over 13 care homes, five in the province of Alicante and eight in Valencia.

In addition, this Friday an outbreak of 116 cases was registered in the Savia de Llíria Residence after a screening carried out on all the residents and workers of the center. The center is one of the 13 residences that are currently under active health control surveillance in the Valencian Community, according to sources from the Ministry of Health.

