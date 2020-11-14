Valencia court values man’s lost testicle at €60,000

VALENCIA court awards patient €60,000 after the man lost his testicle at Vega Baja Hospital

A 45-year-old man has been awarded €60,000 after he lost a testicle due to a delay in emergency care at Vega Baja hospital on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The unnamed man rushed to the emergency department of the Vega Baja Hospital around lunch time on March 2, 2015, when he began to suffer from pain, nausea, dizziness and swelling, but was not operated on until 9pm.

The Supreme Court ruled that had the man been operated on sooner, the loss of one of his testicles could have been prevented. Although the man initially asked for €120,000 in damages for loss of fertility and the resulting anxiety, the court has awarded him €60,000 for the resulting cosmetic damage

The Director of Emergencies commented that the delay in intervention was “due to the increase in the demand for care and that at 3:00 p.m. there is a shift change”, something that the Patient Ombudsman has criticized, saying “this excuse unacceptable”, and adding that “the change of shift should not result in a healthcare failure as serious as this”.

