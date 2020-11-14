THOUSANDS flee their homes as Typhoon Vamco nears Vietnam

Thousands of people fled their homes in Vietnam on Saturday, November 14 as Typhoon Vamco headed for its central coast. Official reports claim the death toll in the Philippines from the deadly storm has reached 53.

“This is a very strong typhoon,” Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said, warning provinces in Vamco’s projected path to prepare for its impact.

Locals from four central provinces have been evacuated from their homes ahead of the typhoon’s expected landfall on Sunday. Airports and beaches have been closed in anticipation of 100 kilometre per hour winds.

Typhoon Vamco has already caused devastation in the Philippines.

Emergency response teams were dispatched to the northeast on Saturday where more than 340,000 people have been affected by severe flooding following Vamco, which killed at least 53 people across the country, disaster agencies said.

