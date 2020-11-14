Typhoon Vamco Decimates The Philippines With 39 Feared Dead

TYPHOON Vamco Decimates the Philippines, with 39 people Feared Dead, and leaving Millions without Power.



Vamco is the third consecutive typhoon to hit the Philippines this storm season, wreaking havoc in Vietnam as well, and already on record as the world’s worst typhoon of 2020, as strong winds and torrential downpours continue to batter the country, with dozens feared dead, thousands of people stranded, and many villages totally submerged beneath the water, in some places, two storeys high.

Messages are filling social media platforms with cries for assistance.

President Rodrigo Duterte addressed the nation and promised he is in the process of creating a special task force to deal with this horrendous catastrophe, saying authorities were “working round-the-clock, nonstop”, and that, “Help is on the way”, with the Philippines Red Cross already deployed and heavily under pressure, with teams working in very bad conditions to try to rescue people in the worst-hit areas, such as the Cagayan Valley, 10 hours south of Manila, which from the air apparently resembles a “giant muddy sea”, after authorities opened the gates of a dam to release the heavy rainwater which resulted in more flooding, seeing 1.2 million locals fleeing for their lives to higher ground, or climbing onto the roofs of their homes to be above the water.

One radio station reported water as high as 39 feet in Tuguegarao City, on Saturday, November 14, where nine residents are reported dead following landslides, flooding, and electrocution, with at least 20 towns completely submerged in the region, and more casualties bound to be found once the waters start to subside.

The series of storms that have devastated the Philippines in 2002 are reported to have agricultural losses and damages of around $207 million.

