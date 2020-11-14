THE Mayor of Istanbul Wants A 2 Week Lockdown as Coronavirus Second Wave spreads Out of Control across the City.



Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who himself had Covid-19 last month, has asked for Istanbul to go into a 2-3 week lockdown, to try to combat the latest wave of the coronavirus that is spreading throughout the city, reportedly “out of control”, and stating, “Especially in the last week, there are at least 50 more deaths in Istanbul alone than the number reported in the whole of Turkey”.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said Saturday, November 14, said that for now, Turkish hospitals were not overwhelmed with coronavirus cases, with to date, 11,300 deaths, but, that the people need to adhere to the strict social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, to avoid seeing any severe problems in the country.

Erdogan’s government has been heavily criticized by the opposing political parties and by medical groups, for its policy of only reporting symptomatic cases of the virus.

Fahrettin Koca, the country’s Health Minister, said last month there was an increased risk of a second wave of the virus in Istanbul, but no lockdown was being considered.

The partial lockdown measures in Turkey were lifted in June, with new measures put in place recently that see businesses having to close earlier, and people aged over 65 only being allowed to leave their homes at specific times of the day.

