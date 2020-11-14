The Great Food Collection drives ahead on the Costa del Sol

CREDIT: Twitter/Bancosol Alimentos

The Great Food Collection drives ahead on the Costa del Sol to support the most disadvantaged and underprivileged.

Each year, one of Spain’s largest solidarity events collects food donations.

But this year, organisers of Bancosol Food Bank Costa del Sol have been forced to change the way donations are made due to Covid restrictions and have asked for cash donations instead to protect “donors and volunteers”.

The campaign will run from Monday, November 16 to Saturday, November 21, in partnership with Mercadona and 84 of its supermarkets in Malaga.

This year, you can help in two ways – with a donation on the Bancosol website, or by making a contribution at one of the supermarket chains which will be exchanged for vouchers for basic necessities.


Bancosol president, Diego Vázquez: “Nowadays it is essential to launch campaigns like this one, in order to guarantee basic food for those who need it most. And all this is thanks to the solidarity of the people of Malaga and the large food chains, which always work with us every time we ask.”

The initiative supports more than 50,000 people.


 

Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

