Several residents of a coin neighbourhood are at their wit’s end as termites continue to ‘eat’ their houses on Morales de Coin street, right from under them.

The homeowners claim they have asked the local council many times to attend and make an assessment as to which course of action to take to eliminate the pests; it’s also understood that most of the residents are elderly.

Termites can cause long-lasting damage to all kinds of property and should be eradicated at the earliest convenience.

In this particular case in coin, the home’s windows have been destroyed, and roofs have collapsed, and also one resident felt a “shaking” effect.

A ceiling in one property was said to be shaking or vibrating, and termites decided to eat it right before their eyes one neighbour claimed.

The residents are unlikely to be able to claim from insurance due to the age of the properties and the method and materials of their construction.

It is known that a large Formosan termite colony can destroy a house within 2 years. It’s common for the pests to be discovered before destruction, but action needs to be taken and this according to residents is not what is happening we need action now they exclaimed.

