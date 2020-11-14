Stable worker jailed for two years for sexually assaulting horses

A stable worker in Mallorca has been jailed for two years for sexually assaulting horses causing “physical and psychological damage”.

THE animal abuser was caught when the owner of the stables installed CCTV after a seven-month-old filly had “several injuries” and began to develop unusual behaviour.

The stable worker was recorded on three occasions in March sexually assaulting the mother of the young female horse.

Both animals showed “an intense fear of people” as a result, according to the stable owner’s vet.

The Balearic Association of Lawyers for the Rights of Animals said: “In this case it is not only about a sexual assault, but about damages inflicted in a gratuitous and repeated way causing a great suffering to the animal.”

In addition to two years in prison for animal abuse, the offender was ordered to pay €1,000 towards vet bills.

