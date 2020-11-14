Spain will buy more Covid vaccines than “it needs to be safe”, says the Minister of Health.

Salvador Illa said the government expects the first doses to be administered at the beginning of the year, and there will be a special register to “monitor the evolution” of people who vaccinated against the killer virus.

Speaking at an economics conference in Barcelona on Friday, November 13, Illa said it is “very probable Spain will have one or more vaccines at the beginning of next year”.

A vaccination strategy that will lay out the “priority criteria” for vaccination will be released in “the coming weeks”.

Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, said a vaccine allows businesses to “see the end of the tunnel”, and called for prudence stressing the effects “will take a while to reach the economy”.

Earlier in the week, Illa said Spain could be set to get the first Pfizer and BioNTech COVID vaccines in early 2021.

