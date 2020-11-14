Salon Owner Who Doesn’t Believe Coronavirus is Real Fined £3,000 for Refusing to Close her Business.

-- Advertisement --



A salon owner who claims she doesn’t believe coronavirus is real has been fined £3,000 for refusing to close her business during the national lockdown. Sinead Quinn was fined £1,000 by Kirklees Council earlier this week after she ignored restrictions and then another £2,000 on Thursday after she still took no notice.

The council branded her behaviour “selfish and irresponsible” but Ms Quinn said she would not accept the fine until she had “proof” the virus exists.

Earlier this week Ms Quinn recorded a video of herself telling a visiting Kirklees Council officer that she ‘doesn’t consent’ to lockdown fines and is ‘standing up for her rights’. She put a sign on her door citing the Magna Carta, a royal charter of rights, as a defence of her decision to defy Government restrictions.

Later on, during the same day, the spokesman said: ‘The premises was closed today on inspection but we’ll check again tomorrow.’ ‘If trading is still continuing, we will then have to issue a £4,000 Fixed Penalty Notice tomorrow.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Salon Owner Who Doesn’t Believe Coronavirus is Real Fined £3,000 for Refusing to Close”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.