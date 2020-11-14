Road rage victim “lucky to be alive” after being crushed between van and lorry

A road rage victim is “lucky to be alive” after being crushed between a van and a lorry.

The van driver suffered “life-threatening” injuries and needed a number of operations on a shattered pelvis, broken ribs, broken collarbones and a punctured lung following the terrifying incident.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, the victim was driving his van along the A610 Kimberley bypass, near Junction 26 of the M1, when a lorry approached him from the rear and got close to the back of him.

The lorry driver, Nicholas Green, 42, started to flash his headlights and gestured for the van to move over into the left-hand lane so that it could pass.

The van driver moved over but, as he did, Green moved his lorry left in an effort to undertake him too.

An argument started as they reached a roundabout side-by-side before the 48-year-old victim got out of his van and approached the lorry driver’s side door “resulting him being pinned between the van and the lorry”, said the police.

Green, from Bulwell, then fled the scene after the road rage incident on October 31, 2018, but was arrested later that day.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, November 12, and was sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

