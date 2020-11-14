Real Madrid Captain Ramos To Be Replaced By Man City’s Eric Garcia

REAL Madrid Captain Ramos is to be Replaced by Man City’s Eric Garcia say reports coming out of Madrid.

With the 34-year-old Spanish international captain Sergio Ramos’ contract running out in May 2021, Real Madrid are reportedly looking at options to fill his position in the centre of their defence, with Ramos the subject of speculations surrounding a possible move to Inter Miami, or even PSG.

The Spanish press is full of rumours about whether Ramos will go or stay, after he allegedly asked for a 2-year extension to his contract, only to be told by the club that they only offer one-year contracts to players aged over thirty, even after the legendary Ramos recently equalled the record for the most ever international caps by winning his 176th cap for Spain.

Manchester City’s 19-year-old Spanish international defender, Eric Garcia, seems the perfect option, as he has so far refused to sign a new contract with the Manchester club, meaning he would be a free agent next summer, and it is reported that Garcia is the man that Zinedine Zidane wants, although it has been said that Barcelona is Eric Garcia’s preferred choice of the club if they came looking.

After Man City’s £64 million signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica, Garcia has not had a regular first-team spot this season, with the presence of Frenchman, Aymeric Laporte, taking the other main spot in the defence.

