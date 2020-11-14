Real Madrid Are Hopeful Of Landing Mbappe From PSG

REAL Madrid is Hopeful of landing Mbappe from PSG, next Summer it is reported.

Real Madrid has been chasing Kylian Mbappe, the France World Cup winner, for the past 2 seasons, as he is one of the most sought-after young players in world football, and now, the 21-year-old Mbappe’s contract with Paris St Germain is coming to an end, in June 2022, and so far he has not signed any extension to stay with the top Paris club, triggering Los Blancos to be reportedly hastily juggling their figures, in the hope that Mbappe will run his contract down, leaving Madrid in a position to offer a £161million package to the young footballing sensation.

Real Madrid has already saved £33 million on players’ wages this season, having offloaded Welshman Gareth Bale to Spurs, and James Rodriguez to Everton, plus another £27 that they gained after selling the Spanish international fullback, Sergio Reguilon, to Spurs.

Zinedine Zidane, the Madrid coach, has long been an admirer of his fellow countryman and would love nothing more than to link Mbappe up with his current target man, Karim Benzema.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG in a high profile transfer from Monaco, in 2018, and has played a big part in their rise to the top in European football, having reached the Champions League Final in 2020.

