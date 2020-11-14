Princess Diana ‘Never defeated her Bulimia’ Says Former Butler Paul Burrell- despite claiming she’d overcome it by the early Nineties.

PRINCESS Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has revealed that Britains favourite Royal never won her battle with bulimia, he said the eating disorder gave her an element of control which she was lacking elsewhere in her troubled life.

Paul, 62, insists she had the disorder until she tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, aged just 36. He said: “It never left her life, bulimia, until the last week of her life. It was still there. “She never conquered it because it was her control, her way of having control of something in her life. You know the end game for her was to maintain dignity and try and keep herself on track for her boys, her fear she could be institutionalised and she would lose her children.”

In the princess’s infamous Panorama interview of November 20, 1995, she talked about how her condition was brought on by her crumbling marriage to Prince Charles and had been a long-time sufferer.

