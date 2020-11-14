Prince Charles Celebrates His 72nd birthday and receives a surprise birthday present from the Cambridge’s.

The Prince of Wales, who is next in line to the thrown, turned 72 on Saturday, November 14. The prince received a lovely gift from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they posted a sweet photo of a beaming Prince Charles on social media with the message: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!”

It is understood that Prince Charles and Camilla will spend the special day attending the annual National Day of Mourning in Berlin. The royal duo will also take part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache Memorial, before joining the Central Remembrance Ceremony at the German parliament, where the Prince of Wales will deliver a speech.

Gun salutes would usually be fired in celebration of Charles’ birthday from Green Park, the Tower of London, as well as other locations around the country. But a Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said this will not take place this year. She said: “We can confirm that, following consultation with key stakeholders, ceremonial gunfire from all saluting stations continues to be temporarily suspended due to national Covid-19 restrictions.

It is not known if Prince Harry has called his father to wish him a happy birthday as yet.

