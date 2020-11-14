PRESIDENT Trump says he Won’t give the Covid Vaccine to New York after Mayor Cuomo accused him of “flaws” in the vaccine plan.



In his address from the Rose Garden, on Friday, November 13, Trump made the announcement that a vaccine will definitely be made available by April 2021, but went on to slate the mayor of New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had recently challenged the President, saying that the administration’s vaccine plan was “flawed”, and that he would try to stop the vaccine being released, in an interview on Monday, November 9, on “Good Morning America”, with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, saying, “We can’t let this vaccination plan go forward the way the Trump administration is designing it because Biden can’t undo it two months later, we’ll be in the midst of it. And I’m going, I’ve been talking to governors across the nation about that, how can we shape the Trump administration vaccine plan to fix it, or stop it before it does damage”.

President Trump, clearly holding Cuomo’s words in mind, stated, “As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire population, except for places like New York state, where for political reasons the governor decided to say that he wants to take his time with the vaccine. He doesn’t trust where the vaccine is coming from”, adding, “the vaccine is being developed by some of the best labs in the world, but he doesn’t trust the fact that it is this White House, this administration. Gov. Cuomo will have to let us know when he’s ready for it, otherwise, we can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to its people immediately”.

Cuomo took to Twitter only minutes after Donald Trump’s announcement, tweeting, “We trust Pfizer, what the American people don’t trust is Trump”.

