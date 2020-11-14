Police arrested a teenage Russian man on Friday night (November 13th) after trying to evade capture. A pregnant woman was hurt in the incident

He was fleeing the police after they noticed the vehicle, a Mercedes 4×4 was being driven dangerously in Avenida Alfonso Hohenloe, Marbella At 5 pm.

Its alleged the teenager, who had no valid licence to drive and in desperation to get away, collided with three female pedestrians one of whom a 28-year-old was pregnant, along with two others believed to be of foreign nationality including a 57-year-old.

After the alleged collision, he continued his attempt to get away by driving through entrance gates and onto private land, he then drove to a car park in Puerto banus and abandoned the vehicle.

The teenager still intent on evading capture called a taxi and asked that he be drove to his home, it was here at his house where police finally caught up with him, and he was duly arrested.

It is understood that the 28-year-old pregnant pedestrian received treatment locally and is recovering.

The investigation into the incident continues, and local police were quick to point out that at no time did the driver stop and offer any help to his alleged victims.

"Pregnant Hit and Run"