PIGEON FLIES FOR A MILLION.

A racing pigeon called “NEW KIM” has broken a record sale price previously held by “ARMANDO”it flies out for just over a cool million!

It sounds unbelievable that one racing pigeon could sell for a million pounds, but in this case, the final figure ended up at just over 1,166,074 pounds sterling for the pigeon called “New Kim.”

The bird had it in the bag beating previous record-holder “Armando” who sold for 89,500.pounds less.

The pigeon in question is from Belgium, and has won many competitions and has the trophies to prove it.

These birds can travel up to 50 miles an hour and also travel distances from 60 miles to 500 miles.

At around 1,300 000 euros “New Kim ” is the most expensive bird in history, a South African enthusiast bought her.

Racing pigeon,s were famously used during two world wars to carry vital information across enemy lines, A pigeon named G.I. joe an American bird saved more than a thousand British forces lives when it delivered a vital message warning of impending bombing to a village.

