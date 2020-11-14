Phil Collins In A Wheelchair As He Attends Genesis Rehearsals

PHIL Collins was in a Wheelchair as he Attends Genesis Rehearsals for the forthcoming Tour.



The 69-year-old singer and drummer was seen being pushed into a Genesis rehearsal, in a wheelchair, holding a walking stick, after apparently damaging nerves in his back through years of heavy drumming.

Looking very frail, Phil was out in public for the first time since his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, made some hard-hitting accusations against him, with Phil then saying that she was trying to extort money from him.

Cevey claimed in released documents that Grammy winner Collins had terrible personal hygiene problems, very bad habits, suffered from painkiller abuse, was unable to have sex during their 9-year marriage and that he had gone back on his promise made in 2015, of giving her half of his $40 million mansion in Miami, to which Collins’ lawyer replied scathingly that Orianne’s allegations were “A litany of demonstrably false, immaterial, impertinent, scandalous and scurrilous allegations, which have nothing to do with the legal claims in this case”, concluding, “To be clear, these false and scandalous allegations are included only so that they can be delivered by defendants to the media to try to damage Phil Collins’ reputation”.

Genesis are reforming the group and going out on tour in 2021 with Phil’s 19-year-old son on drums.

_________________________________________________________________________

Although he is being replaced by his 19-year-old son on the band’s upcoming tour he was sure to oversee the practice.

He was seen carrying a walking stick.