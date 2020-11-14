Online Christmas shopping for Vera residents

VERA town hall recently introduced local businesses to the VeraOnline shopping site.

Part of the VERAIMPULSO programme to assist local shops that have seen takings drop, the site sets out to facilitate online purchases, explained Vera’s Commerce councillor Ana Lourdes Ramirez.

The site is still at an early stage as shops and businesses gradually join the scheme but although not yet open to the public, it will be up and running in early December in time for online Christmas shopping.

