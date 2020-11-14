NOVEMBER 14: Remembering the Malaga great flood 31 years ago

November 14 1989 saw one of the largest floods that Malaga has suffered so far in its history, and is a day that anyone who experienced it is unlikely to ever forget. ‘Blankets’ of water, mud and reeds rushed through the area, destroying homes, businesses, schools and hospitals.

On that historic day more than thirty years ago, 160 litres per square meter fell on the capital in just over an hour. Thousands of people disappeared for hours as the streets became channels and cars and trucks swept into the sea. Taps ran dry despite water surrounding the buildings, and homes and businesses lost electricity.

Sadly, eight people lost their lives in the Malaga great flood and more than 1400 people were left stranded from their homes.

