Negative Covid tests required for Canary Islands

NEGATIVE Covid tests required for entry into Canary Islands

From Saturday, November 14, anyone wishing to travel to the Canary Islands from one of the regions considered ‘high risk’ must present a negative coronavirus test on arrival. This means that all Brits travelling to Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria must have a test no more than 72 hours prior their arrival on the islands.

The rest of Spain will follow suit later this month, requiring negative tests from passengers arriving into the country from November 23.

Tests for travel reasons must be conducted privately, which can cost between £100 and £200 per person, and while many of them guarantee results within 24 hours, some families have claimed theirs did not arrive in time due to an influx of requests.

The Canary Islands government said: “This new decree-law makes the Canary Islands the first Spanish autonomous community to require tourists to perform a diagnostic test in their place of origin or in spaces made available to them prior to entering tourist accommodation.

“Tourist accommodation providers must deny access to any tourist who arrives at their establishment without a negative test for Covid-19.”

