‘Million MAGA March’ in DC descends into violence as Trump and anti-Trump groups clash

Pro- and anti- Trump demonstrators predictably clashed as thousands gathered in Washington DC on Saturday, November 14 for the ‘Million MAGA March.’ Tempers flared as the speeches got underway between the Refuse Fascism group and Trump supporters, with one Trump fan using his megaphone as a weapon.

Trump made a brief appearance earlier in the day before the crowd swelled in Freedom Plaza, two blocks from the White House. Delighted earlybirds chanted “Four more years” whilst holding signs that read “Thou shalt not steal” as the presidential motorcade did its drive-by.

Left-wing group the Proud Boys had threatened to show up at the rally, and DC was preparing itself for potentially more violent altercations on Saturday.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier this week, “We will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations.”

