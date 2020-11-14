Medics call for the “immediate dismissal” of health director Fernando Simón

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Twitter

Spain’s Assembly of the General Council of Medical Associations (CGCOM) has called for the “immediate dismissal” of Director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón.

They cite Simón’s “manifest incapacity and prolonged disability” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CGCOM, made up of 52 medical associations, said recent statements made by Simón “represent an act of demotivation, misunderstanding and lack of sensitivity and express a manifest ignorance of the work, responsibility and vocation of the medical professionals ”.

They claim an urgent change in the management of the health crisis is needed which requires the staging of an Independent Committee of Experts.

The request for Simón’s dismissal follows a press conference on Thursday, November 12, when the health director sid “health professionals now have a learning curve from the first wave, managers make better care circuits in hospitals and health care professionals behave better by avoiding getting infected outside their workspace'”.


CGCOM said the comments “manifest ignorance of the working conditions to which we have been subjected”, referring to a lack of PPE and diagnostic tests.

Earlier in the month, the Nursing Council denounced Fernando Simón for “sexist and degrading comments” he made about nurses.


