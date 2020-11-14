Man suspected of murdering wife in Palma breaks down

MAN suspected of murdering his wife in Palma breaks down in court and reveals full details of brutal killing

At a court hearing in Palma, Antonio Cortés broke down and got to his knees, and revealed details of how he had murdered his wife, Remedios Cortés, on November 3 and tried to stage her death as an accident.Cortés had reportedly admitted to officers on his arrest that he was responsible for her death.

Cortés revealed that he and his wife were driving on the Camí de Ca na Verda when they started arguing because he suspected she was having an affair. He said that when she tried to escape the altercation by jumping out of the car, he got nervous and crashed into a wall. He then got out of the car, dragged Remedios Cortés into nearby woods and killed her with a stone and a screwdriver.

Cortés admitted to having staged the scene to try and make it look as if his wife had died in the car crash.

The case continues.

