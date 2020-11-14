Mallorca expat tipped to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts

MALLORCA expat Mads Mikkelsen tipped to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Danish native Mads Mikkelsen is tipped to be director David Yates’ top choice to replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the latest Harry Potter installment, Fantastic Beasts 3.

Mikkelsen, who is perhaps best known for playing Dr Hannibal Lecter in the TV series Hannibal, has been a Mallorca local for many years, having bought a property in the exclusive Santa Catalina area with his wife Hanne Jacobsen back in 2017. The award-winning actor has also starred in a James Bond feature and Casino Royale.

Depp sensationally resigned from the role when he lost a libel claim against The Sun, after they reported that the actor was violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard on at least one occasion during their relationship.

Depp will reportedly still bank his multi-million dollar salary for Fantastic Beasts, despite having filmed only one scene.

