Madrid security guards ‘humiliated’ gay couple

MADRID security guards who ‘humiliated’ a gay couple could face prison

Prosecutors asked the Provincial Court of Madrid on Friday, November 13 to hand down 18 month sentences to two security guards who harassed and humiliated a gay couple. Iván GA and Francisco MSM allegedly threw out a gay couple from a Fuenlabrada shopping centre in 2017 because they were being affectionate toward each other.

Iván GA told the court that customers approached him to complain about two men who “were kissing and making out in an inappropriate attitude” and demanded he notify his superiors. give the warning, the assistant has stated that he used the expression “pink code”. This term, in the words of the accused, “is used to speak of two people of the same sex.”

The victims have alleged that they did nothing out of the ordinary. “We were holding hands walking and looking at shop windows like any couple and, after kissing us, he approached us saying that we were missing him with respect to the families there were,” they recalled.

If convicted of a hate crime, the accused face up to 18 months in prison as well as a 3,600 euro fine.

