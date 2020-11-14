Junta subsidy covers Roquetas jobs

FIFTY-TWO new employees have started work at Roquetas de Mar town hall.

They belong to the second group of municipal workers engaged thanks to the AIRE plan, which began with 12 people who were taken on last month.

-- Advertisement --



Another 65 people are due to join them later, bringing the total up to 129 by January, Roquetas mayor Gabriel Amat announced.

Each will receive an eight-month contract, covered by a €1.632 million subsidy from the Junta de Andalucia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Junta subsidy covers Roqueta jobs.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper. We lead, others follow!