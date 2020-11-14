Italian Hospitals at Breaking Point as Virus Surges with Over 40,000 New Infections.

Critically ill patients continue to arrive at the ICU as Italy adds 40,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. In some hospitals, the situation is serious, such as one in Lombardy, where they have gone from four cases in August to having more than 800 occupied ICU beds. Virus patients now fill 500 beds in the cities hospitals and the number is rising.

Italy, which shocked the world and itself when hospitals in the wealthy north were overwhelmed with coronavirus cases last spring, is again facing a systemic crisis, as confirmed positives pass the symbolic threshold of 1 million.

“We are very close to not keeping up. I cannot say when we will reach the limit, but that day is not far off,” said Dr Cabrini, who runs the intensive care ward at Varese’s Circolo hospital, the largest in the province of 1 million people northwest of Milan.

