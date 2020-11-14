HOLIDAYS to Spain will cost the average family £500 more because of PCP testing requirements, warns Hosbec

The hotel association for Benidorm, Hosbec, has warned that while new regulations requiring all travellers to Spain from November 23 to present a negative PCR test may help control the spread of coronavirus, it’s not going to help the country’s already flailing tourism industry.

-- Advertisement --



Hosbec said in a statement: “Although these new demands respond to the serious health situation that we are going through in what is surely the maximum peak of the second wave of the pandemic that affects Spain and all the countries around us, the truth is that it is not a measure that contribute positively to tourism, and especially in the Valencian Community.”

The hotel association pointed out that a family of four could expect to pay an additional £480 to comply with testing regulations for their trip. If people fail to comply, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González has indicated that “serious and persuasive” fines of up to €6,000 could be handed out.

“With this scenario, there is no tourism that can be reactivated.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Holidays to Spain will cost families £500 more”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!