Help for Huercal-Overa’s embattled public transport sector

IN its bid to assist crisis-hit local businesses, Huercal-Overa town hall announced a subsidy for the municipality’s public transport sector.

“We are aware of what the municipality’s businesses are going through and are working to alleviate the effects of Covid-19,” Huercal-Overa’s mayor Domingo Fernandez said.

In addition to the 270 subsidies already given to local firms, the mayor announced specific help for the transport sector, whose earnings have diminished owing to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

