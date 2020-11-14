HARRY Kane’s £100,000 Range Rover was Stolen by Thieves in Broad Daylight.



Thieves have stolen England and Spurs footballer, Harry Kane’s top-of-the-range vehicle, in broad daylight, from outside an upmarket address in Chingford, East London, and the police believe the sophisticated thieves used a state-of-the-art electronic device to unlock the luxury motor, before speeding away in it, and CCTV footage that Kane handed to the police when checked, revealed a car passing the Range Rover several times, before finally pouncing and stealing the vehicle at the end of October.

-- Advertisement --



The £200,000-a-week striker Kane, is expecting his third child very soon, with his childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland, and is reported by a source as “Feeling he has been targeted by a gang who focus on footballers. The way the robbery played out didn’t feel like a coincidence”, adding, “The footage shows a car driving past his motor several times. They were clearly doing a recce. The road is in an upmarket residential area, so it’s not hard to see why Harry and those around him think his car has been targeted”, before continuing,

“Luckily he’d left no personal effects in the car, or it could have been more distressing”, and finished off, “The police told Harry that basically there was little chance of them recovering his motor because of how sophisticated these kinds of thieves are but obviously Harry is just happy no one was harmed and that they didn’t get away with anything irreplaceable or personal to him and his family”.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Harry Kane’s £100,000 Range Rover Stolen By Car Thieves”.