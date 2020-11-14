Guinness Heiress Dies in Tragic Pool Accident

Guinness heiress dies in a tragic pool accident during BBQ at the family mansion.

The Guinness family has been left heartbroken after their teenage heiress died in a tragic pool accident. Honor Uloth, 19, was found unconscious at the bottom of a swimming pool during a family barbecue at a mansion in Sussex. The Guinness heiress, who had not been drinking alcohol, was in the hot tub with two friends before going for a swim around 11 pm in July.

Coroner’s officer Geoff Charnock said there were 19 people at the barbecue that night and that, when Honor went for a swim, her friends remained in the hot tub with their backs towards the pool – so they did not see Honor when she went swimming. Shortly after that, Honor’s brother Rufus, 15, walked past the pool, spotted her and dived in to help her, the coroner’s inquest heard.

He managed to pull her out and adults at the mansion started CPR while an ambulance was called. When paramedics arrived, she was rushed to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester before being transferred to St Thomas’s Hospital in London. The Oxford Brookes University history of art student had suffered a broken shoulder and brain injuries. She was pronounced dead in hospital six days later, on August 6.

