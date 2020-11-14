Gates Foundation Pledges $70 million to Battle Coronavirus and to help Distribute Vaccines.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced on Thursday, November 12, that they will be making a fund available to help in the fight against the coronavirus, with Belinda Gates saying, “We have to ensure that everyone gets equal access to tests, drugs, and vaccines when they are available, no matter where you live in the world”, and that by this action, they hope to encourage other international foundations to also pledge some funds, adding, “Our pledge today means we are getting closer to having the resources needed to help the world fight this virus”.

They also made available an extra $50 million for COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), the GAVI vaccine alliance, plus $20 million for help with the development of several other covid vaccines by CEPI, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Along with the WHO, GAVI and CEPI are leading a scheme called ACT, Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, in an effort to speed up the development, production, and better access to covid tests and vaccines.

_________________________________________________________________________

