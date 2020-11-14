FOOTBALLER Mo Salah Tests Positive for Coronavirus after Attending his Brother’s Wedding in Egypt.



Liverpool and Egypt footballer Mo Salah, aged 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, just days after returning from Cairo, Egypt, where he had attended his brother Nasr’s wedding on Tuesday, November 10.

Salah is reported as not feeling any symptoms, but the Egyptian FA confirmed that their star man had tested positive after a swab test while on international duty, and will now have to self-isolate for 10 days, missing Liverpool’s next match against Leicester City, which will come as a huge blow to manager Jurgen Klopp, who has already lost key players with injuries.

The Liverpool footballer is clearly shown in several pictures taken at his brother’s wedding, dancing among guests, with his face mask pulled down below his nose and chin, with his fellow Egypt team-mate, Mahmoud Trezeguet, the Aston Villa player, also in attendance.

On the Egyptian FA’s website, it was reported, “A second swab was conducted for Mohamed Salah and the result showed a positive case for the infection of coronavirus. All measures are being taken for this and the necessary international medical protocol for the case is being followed”.

_________________________________________________________________________

