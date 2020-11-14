A much loved and popular Coin landmark has sadly had to draw the final curtain and close its doors to the viewing public in La Trocha.

-- Advertisement --



The cine pixel in Coin has had to shut its doors, for now, that’s the news from the manager Noel David Perez Pedraza,

Like many businesses and attractions, he has had to put a brave face on things, and in light of the current situation and of course, the new restrictions recently applied he was forced to take this action.

That means that its the last private cinema to close in the Malaga province. The cinema was on the last week of opening only showing one four o clock attraction and although some were very modern popular box office hits the restrictions proved just too much the final straw and indeed the final curtain.

Local people confirmed it was a sad loss for the area, but it is understood that its a temporary measure and hers hoping it will be open soon.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Final curtain for La Trocha”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.