Coronavirus: 580,000 positives worldwide in last 24 hours

Some 587,426 new Covid positives have been registered worldwide in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 53,385,255 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the global death toll stands at 1,302,841, with Spain continuing to be among the six countries most affected, with more than 1.45 million cases and 40,769 fatalities.

On a positive note, more than 34.4 million people have managed to overcome the killer virus worldwide.

The US has registered the worst-case data of the entire pandemic and set a new daily record with some 184,000 infections in 24 hours.

America’s coronavirus-related death toll now stands at 244,345.

