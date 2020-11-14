Churchgoers in Paris hold vigil over Sunday services

Hundreds of churchgoers in Paris hold vigil over the closure of Sunday services under new lockdown rules

Hundreds of Catholics sang hymns and gave speeches outside Paris’ second largest church, Église Saint, on Friday night, November 13, in protest over the lockdown ban on Sunday Mass.

One of the speakers said: ‘I believe we are all responsible. We respect the [coronavirus] instructions as much as possible.

‘But when these instructions show a state that goes beyond its competence, it is necessary to prevent this state from slipping into tyrannical considerations.’

France’s lockdown bans mass religious gatherings, although churches are open for people to pray in private.

The country’s highest administrative court, the Conseil d’Etat, denied a bid from the Catholic Church appealing against the ban on public Masses.

